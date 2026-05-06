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Frustrated Bikers defy VIP Protocol after Long Road Closure at Karachi’s Bilawal Chowrangi

By News Desk
6:21 am | May 6, 2026
Frustrated Bikers Defy Vip Protocol After Long Road Closure At Karachis Bilawal Chowrangi

KARACHI – Shutting down public roads to allow VIP movement of politicians and security convoys continues to frustrate Pakistanis, and now a clip circulated on social media from Karachi’s Bilawal Chowrangi, showing bikers bypassing police instructions during VIP movement.

In the clip, several bikers can be seen attempting to move forward despite police personnel attempting to stop traffic as convoy of official vehicles passes through. The convoy, escorted by police mobiles, is believed to be part of a VIP movement; however, the identity of the official involved has not been confirmed by authorities or local reports.

Credit: Dialogue Pakistan

The clip shot by some nearby building shows road closure, leading to frustration among commuters, particularly motorcyclists waiting on the road. The incident quickly gained traction on social media, where users expressed mixed reactions. As some criticized the disruption caused by frequent road closures for VIP movements, others condemned the bikers’ decision to disregard police instructions, citing security concerns.

Karachi police or local administration officials have not issued an official statement regarding the incident or the purpose of the VIP convoy at the time of reporting.

The video continues to circulate online, fueling ongoing debate over traffic management, VIP protocols, and public inconvenience in Karachi.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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