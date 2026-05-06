Avoid These illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad as CDA issues Major Warning

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad witnessed mushrooming of illegal housing schemes, and now massive action against One Consitution Avenue sparked frenzy among buyers while CDA also shared updated list of unapproved and illegal societies in capital.
Over the years, dozens of housing societies have appeared with promises of affordable plots, modern living, and quick investment returns, drawing in hopeful buyers searching for a better future, but thousands were defrauded in one way or the other.
Capital Development Authority (CDA) officially declared 98 housing and agro-farming schemes in Islamabad as illegal, sending shockwaves through the real estate market. The authority warned masses that these schemes have no legal standing, as they have not obtained mandatory approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Despite this, many of them are reportedly continuing to attract unsuspecting buyers with eye-catching offers of cheap plots, farmhouses, and housing units.
Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad
The list includes areas like Kuri Road, Lehtrar Road, Simly Dam Road, Park Road, Bani Gala, and the Islamabad Highway. Well-known-sounding projects such as Abdullah Gardens, Ghouri Town phases, Green Valley, Faisal Town, and dozens of others appear among the flagged schemes, raising concerns among potential investors who may have already engaged with them.
|#
|Housing Scheme
|Location
|1
|Abdullah Garden
|Kuri Road
|2
|Abdullah Gardens
|Kuri Road
|3
|Abu Bakar Town
|Islamabad Highway
|4
|Adil Farms
|Simly Dam Road
|5
|Adil Valley
|Simly Dam Road
|6
|Al-Huda Town
|Lehtrar Road
|7
|Al-Rayan Society
|—
|8
|Al-Rehman City View
|Lehtrar Road (near PS Nilore)
|9
|Al-Rehman Villas
|Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum
|10
|Al-Syed Avenue
|Park Road
|11
|Ali Model Town
|—
|12
|Ali Town
|—
|13
|Ameer Khan Enclave
|Mallah Road near Bahria Enclave
|14
|Arcadia City
|—
|15
|Arsalan Town
|Lehtrar Road
|16
|Aryan Enclave
|Main Korang Road, Bani Gala
|17
|Asian Ranches Villas
|Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road
|18
|Babar Enclave
|Mora Noor
|19
|Badar Farms
|Simly Dam Road
|20
|Bani Gala Hill View
|Hill View Road, Bani Gala
|21
|Bara Kahu Enclave
|Islamabad
|22
|Blue Enclave / Star Home
|Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road
|23
|Burma Town
|Lehtrar Road
|24
|Bylee Town
|Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum
|25
|Capital Gardens
|Lehtrar Road
|26
|Centerbury Enclave
|Near Park Road
|27
|City Town
|Lehtrar Road
|28
|City View
|Near Nilore
|29
|Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley)
|—
|30
|Danyal Town
|Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore
|31
|Dream Land City
|Lehtrar Road, Thanda Pani
|32
|Dhanyal Town
|Hunro Thanda Pani
|33
|Doctors Enclave
|Park Road
|34
|Faisal Town
|Islamabad Highway
|35
|Ghakar Town
|Lehtrar Road (near Malal Bridge Nilore)
|36
|Ghakkar Town
|Lehtrar Road
|37
|Ghouri Gardens
|Lehtrar Road
|38
|Ghouri Town (All Phases)
|Islamabad Expressway
|39
|Government Officers Co-operative Housing Scheme
|—
|40
|Green Avenue-II
|Kuri Road
|41
|Green Avenue
|Park Road
|42
|Green Field
|Simly Dam Road
|43
|Green Hills
|—
|44
|Green Meadows (North Ridge)
|—
|45
|Green Residencia
|Lehtrar Road
|46
|Green Valley (1 & 2)
|Simly Dam Road
|47
|Green Valley
|Karor Road near Quran Complex
|48
|Green View Villas
|Off Lehtrar Road
|49
|Gulberg Town (1 & 2)
|Lehtrar Road
|50
|Gulf Residencia
|Lehtrar Road
|51
|Hammad Town
|Mouza Mohrian, Kuri Road
|52
|Hill View Houses
|Simly Dam Road
|53
|Ideal Residencia
|Near Park Enclave
|54
|Iqbal Town
|Islamabad Expressway
|55
|Islamabad Saif Garden
|Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
|56
|Ittifaq Town
|Old Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
|57
|J&K Farm Housing Scheme
|Islamabad Expressway
|58
|Japan Valley
|Kirpa
|59
|Karsaz Villas
|Near D-12 Shah Allah Ditta
|60
|Katrsaz Villas
|Zone-III, Islamabad
|61
|Kiani Town
|Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
|62
|Kohsar Enclave
|Near Naval Farms, Simly Dam Road
|63
|Land Sub-division (Raja Farukh)
|South of Korang River, Bani Gala
|64
|Land Sub-division (Shahzad)
|Sanjania Road, Bani Gala
|65
|Madina Enclave Phase-I
|Lehtrar-Simly Dam Link Road
|66
|Madina Town
|Islamabad Highway
|67
|Major Makhdoom Society
|—
|68
|Makkah Town
|Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore
|69
|Margalla Gardens
|Lehtrar Road
|70
|Marwa Town
|Islamabad Highway
|71
|Media City-1
|Kirpa Road
|72
|Mufti Mehmood Enclave
|Off Lehtrar Road
|73
|Muslim Town
|Simly Dam Road
|74
|Muzaffarabad Town
|Pid Begwal, Simly Dam Road
|75
|New University Town
|Near COMSATS, Park Road
|76
|OGDCOL Town
|Near Chattar Murree Road
|77
|Olive Wood Farms
|Simly Dam Road
|78
|Paradise Point HS
|Lehtrar Road
|79
|Park Lane Valley
|Park Road
|80
|PTV Colony
|Simly Dam Road
|81
|Qurtbal Town
|Islamabad Highway
|82
|Rawal Enclave
|Kuri Road
|83
|Rawal Enclave Phase-III
|Lehtrar Road
|84
|Royal City Housing Scheme
|Lehtrar Road
|85
|Royal Homes / Residencia
|Lehtrar Road
|86
|Saif Gardens
|Ali Pur Farash, Lehtrar Road
|87
|Sama Town
|—
|88
|Satti Town
|Lehtrar Road
|89
|Shaheen Farms
|Simly Dam Road
|90
|Shaheen Town (1–4)
|Lehtrar Road
|91
|Simly Valley (1 & 2)
|Simly Dam Road
|92
|Spring Valley
|Simly Dam Road
|93
|Star Villas Housing Scheme
|Simly Dam Road
|94
|The Enclave Housing Scheme
|Main Bani Gala Road
|95
|Tricon Agro-Farms
|Simly Dam Road
|96
|Usama Town
|Hunro Thanda Pani
|97
|Usama Town (near Aziz Market)
|Nilore Islamabad
|98
|Yar Muhammad Society
|Bani Gala
CDA stressed that under Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, it remains the only authority empowered to regulate, approve, and monitor housing schemes in Islamabad. It explained that any legitimate project must pass a strict approval process, beginning with the Layout Plan (LOP) approval and followed by the issuance of an NOC once all requirements are fulfilled. Without this two-step clearance, no development or plot sale is legally valid.
Officials have urged the public to take immediate precautions: verify any housing project through CDA’s official channels before investing, avoid schemes offering unusually cheap or urgent deals, and report suspicious developments to authorities.
Imran Khan sold Apartment years back in Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue Project