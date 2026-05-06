Avoid These illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad as CDA issues Major Warning

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad witnessed mushrooming of illegal housing schemes, and now massive action against One Consitution Avenue sparked frenzy among buyers while CDA also shared updated list of unapproved and illegal societies in capital.

Over the years, dozens of housing societies have appeared with promises of affordable plots, modern living, and quick investment returns, drawing in hopeful buyers searching for a better future, but thousands were defrauded in one way or the other.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officially declared 98 housing and agro-farming schemes in Islamabad as illegal, sending shockwaves through the real estate market. The authority warned masses that these schemes have no legal standing, as they have not obtained mandatory approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Despite this, many of them are reportedly continuing to attract unsuspecting buyers with eye-catching offers of cheap plots, farmhouses, and housing units.

Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

The list includes areas like Kuri Road, Lehtrar Road, Simly Dam Road, Park Road, Bani Gala, and the Islamabad Highway. Well-known-sounding projects such as Abdullah Gardens, Ghouri Town phases, Green Valley, Faisal Town, and dozens of others appear among the flagged schemes, raising concerns among potential investors who may have already engaged with them.

# Housing Scheme Location 1 Abdullah Garden Kuri Road 2 Abdullah Gardens Kuri Road 3 Abu Bakar Town Islamabad Highway 4 Adil Farms Simly Dam Road 5 Adil Valley Simly Dam Road 6 Al-Huda Town Lehtrar Road 7 Al-Rayan Society — 8 Al-Rehman City View Lehtrar Road (near PS Nilore) 9 Al-Rehman Villas Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum 10 Al-Syed Avenue Park Road 11 Ali Model Town — 12 Ali Town — 13 Ameer Khan Enclave Mallah Road near Bahria Enclave 14 Arcadia City — 15 Arsalan Town Lehtrar Road 16 Aryan Enclave Main Korang Road, Bani Gala 17 Asian Ranches Villas Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road 18 Babar Enclave Mora Noor 19 Badar Farms Simly Dam Road 20 Bani Gala Hill View Hill View Road, Bani Gala 21 Bara Kahu Enclave Islamabad 22 Blue Enclave / Star Home Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road 23 Burma Town Lehtrar Road 24 Bylee Town Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum 25 Capital Gardens Lehtrar Road 26 Centerbury Enclave Near Park Road 27 City Town Lehtrar Road 28 City View Near Nilore 29 Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley) — 30 Danyal Town Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore 31 Dream Land City Lehtrar Road, Thanda Pani 32 Dhanyal Town Hunro Thanda Pani 33 Doctors Enclave Park Road 34 Faisal Town Islamabad Highway 35 Ghakar Town Lehtrar Road (near Malal Bridge Nilore) 36 Ghakkar Town Lehtrar Road 37 Ghouri Gardens Lehtrar Road 38 Ghouri Town (All Phases) Islamabad Expressway 39 Government Officers Co-operative Housing Scheme — 40 Green Avenue-II Kuri Road 41 Green Avenue Park Road 42 Green Field Simly Dam Road 43 Green Hills — 44 Green Meadows (North Ridge) — 45 Green Residencia Lehtrar Road 46 Green Valley (1 & 2) Simly Dam Road 47 Green Valley Karor Road near Quran Complex 48 Green View Villas Off Lehtrar Road 49 Gulberg Town (1 & 2) Lehtrar Road 50 Gulf Residencia Lehtrar Road 51 Hammad Town Mouza Mohrian, Kuri Road 52 Hill View Houses Simly Dam Road 53 Ideal Residencia Near Park Enclave 54 Iqbal Town Islamabad Expressway 55 Islamabad Saif Garden Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road 56 Ittifaq Town Old Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road 57 J&K Farm Housing Scheme Islamabad Expressway 58 Japan Valley Kirpa 59 Karsaz Villas Near D-12 Shah Allah Ditta 60 Katrsaz Villas Zone-III, Islamabad 61 Kiani Town Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road 62 Kohsar Enclave Near Naval Farms, Simly Dam Road 63 Land Sub-division (Raja Farukh) South of Korang River, Bani Gala 64 Land Sub-division (Shahzad) Sanjania Road, Bani Gala 65 Madina Enclave Phase-I Lehtrar-Simly Dam Link Road 66 Madina Town Islamabad Highway 67 Major Makhdoom Society — 68 Makkah Town Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore 69 Margalla Gardens Lehtrar Road 70 Marwa Town Islamabad Highway 71 Media City-1 Kirpa Road 72 Mufti Mehmood Enclave Off Lehtrar Road 73 Muslim Town Simly Dam Road 74 Muzaffarabad Town Pid Begwal, Simly Dam Road 75 New University Town Near COMSATS, Park Road 76 OGDCOL Town Near Chattar Murree Road 77 Olive Wood Farms Simly Dam Road 78 Paradise Point HS Lehtrar Road 79 Park Lane Valley Park Road 80 PTV Colony Simly Dam Road 81 Qurtbal Town Islamabad Highway 82 Rawal Enclave Kuri Road 83 Rawal Enclave Phase-III Lehtrar Road 84 Royal City Housing Scheme Lehtrar Road 85 Royal Homes / Residencia Lehtrar Road 86 Saif Gardens Ali Pur Farash, Lehtrar Road 87 Sama Town — 88 Satti Town Lehtrar Road 89 Shaheen Farms Simly Dam Road 90 Shaheen Town (1–4) Lehtrar Road 91 Simly Valley (1 & 2) Simly Dam Road 92 Spring Valley Simly Dam Road 93 Star Villas Housing Scheme Simly Dam Road 94 The Enclave Housing Scheme Main Bani Gala Road 95 Tricon Agro-Farms Simly Dam Road 96 Usama Town Hunro Thanda Pani 97 Usama Town (near Aziz Market) Nilore Islamabad 98 Yar Muhammad Society Bani Gala

CDA stressed that under Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, it remains the only authority empowered to regulate, approve, and monitor housing schemes in Islamabad. It explained that any legitimate project must pass a strict approval process, beginning with the Layout Plan (LOP) approval and followed by the issuance of an NOC once all requirements are fulfilled. Without this two-step clearance, no development or plot sale is legally valid.

Officials have urged the public to take immediate precautions: verify any housing project through CDA’s official channels before investing, avoid schemes offering unusually cheap or urgent deals, and report suspicious developments to authorities.