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Avoid These illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad as CDA issues Major Warning

By News Desk
1:34 pm | May 6, 2026
Avoid These Illegal Housing Societies In Islamabad As Cda Issues Major Warning

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad witnessed mushrooming of illegal housing schemes, and now massive action against One Consitution Avenue sparked frenzy among buyers while CDA also shared updated list of unapproved and illegal societies in capital.

Over the years, dozens of housing societies have appeared with promises of affordable plots, modern living, and quick investment returns, drawing in hopeful buyers searching for a better future, but thousands were defrauded in one way or the other.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officially declared 98 housing and agro-farming schemes in Islamabad as illegal, sending shockwaves through the real estate market. The authority warned masses that these schemes have no legal standing, as they have not obtained mandatory approvals or No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Despite this, many of them are reportedly continuing to attract unsuspecting buyers with eye-catching offers of cheap plots, farmhouses, and housing units.

Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

Avoid These Illegal Housing Societies In Islamabad As Cda Issues Major Warning

The list includes areas like Kuri Road, Lehtrar Road, Simly Dam Road, Park Road, Bani Gala, and the Islamabad Highway. Well-known-sounding projects such as Abdullah Gardens, Ghouri Town phases, Green Valley, Faisal Town, and dozens of others appear among the flagged schemes, raising concerns among potential investors who may have already engaged with them.

# Housing Scheme Location
1 Abdullah Garden Kuri Road
2 Abdullah Gardens Kuri Road
3 Abu Bakar Town Islamabad Highway
4 Adil Farms Simly Dam Road
5 Adil Valley Simly Dam Road
6 Al-Huda Town Lehtrar Road
7 Al-Rayan Society
8 Al-Rehman City View Lehtrar Road (near PS Nilore)
9 Al-Rehman Villas Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum
10 Al-Syed Avenue Park Road
11 Ali Model Town
12 Ali Town
13 Ameer Khan Enclave Mallah Road near Bahria Enclave
14 Arcadia City
15 Arsalan Town Lehtrar Road
16 Aryan Enclave Main Korang Road, Bani Gala
17 Asian Ranches Villas Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road
18 Babar Enclave Mora Noor
19 Badar Farms Simly Dam Road
20 Bani Gala Hill View Hill View Road, Bani Gala
21 Bara Kahu Enclave Islamabad
22 Blue Enclave / Star Home Lehtrar, Simly Dam Link Road
23 Burma Town Lehtrar Road
24 Bylee Town Kuri Road near Attock Petroleum
25 Capital Gardens Lehtrar Road
26 Centerbury Enclave Near Park Road
27 City Town Lehtrar Road
28 City View Near Nilore
29 Commoners Sky Garden (Flower Valley)
30 Danyal Town Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore
31 Dream Land City Lehtrar Road, Thanda Pani
32 Dhanyal Town Hunro Thanda Pani
33 Doctors Enclave Park Road
34 Faisal Town Islamabad Highway
35 Ghakar Town Lehtrar Road (near Malal Bridge Nilore)
36 Ghakkar Town Lehtrar Road
37 Ghouri Gardens Lehtrar Road
38 Ghouri Town (All Phases) Islamabad Expressway
39 Government Officers Co-operative Housing Scheme
40 Green Avenue-II Kuri Road
41 Green Avenue Park Road
42 Green Field Simly Dam Road
43 Green Hills
44 Green Meadows (North Ridge)
45 Green Residencia Lehtrar Road
46 Green Valley (1 & 2) Simly Dam Road
47 Green Valley Karor Road near Quran Complex
48 Green View Villas Off Lehtrar Road
49 Gulberg Town (1 & 2) Lehtrar Road
50 Gulf Residencia Lehtrar Road
51 Hammad Town Mouza Mohrian, Kuri Road
52 Hill View Houses Simly Dam Road
53 Ideal Residencia Near Park Enclave
54 Iqbal Town Islamabad Expressway
55 Islamabad Saif Garden Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
56 Ittifaq Town Old Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
57 J&K Farm Housing Scheme Islamabad Expressway
58 Japan Valley Kirpa
59 Karsaz Villas Near D-12 Shah Allah Ditta
60 Katrsaz Villas Zone-III, Islamabad
61 Kiani Town Kirpa Road, Off Lehtrar Road
62 Kohsar Enclave Near Naval Farms, Simly Dam Road
63 Land Sub-division (Raja Farukh) South of Korang River, Bani Gala
64 Land Sub-division (Shahzad) Sanjania Road, Bani Gala
65 Madina Enclave Phase-I Lehtrar-Simly Dam Link Road
66 Madina Town Islamabad Highway
67 Major Makhdoom Society
68 Makkah Town Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore
69 Margalla Gardens Lehtrar Road
70 Marwa Town Islamabad Highway
71 Media City-1 Kirpa Road
72 Mufti Mehmood Enclave Off Lehtrar Road
73 Muslim Town Simly Dam Road
74 Muzaffarabad Town Pid Begwal, Simly Dam Road
75 New University Town Near COMSATS, Park Road
76 OGDCOL Town Near Chattar Murree Road
77 Olive Wood Farms Simly Dam Road
78 Paradise Point HS Lehtrar Road
79 Park Lane Valley Park Road
80 PTV Colony Simly Dam Road
81 Qurtbal Town Islamabad Highway
82 Rawal Enclave Kuri Road
83 Rawal Enclave Phase-III Lehtrar Road
84 Royal City Housing Scheme Lehtrar Road
85 Royal Homes / Residencia Lehtrar Road
86 Saif Gardens Ali Pur Farash, Lehtrar Road
87 Sama Town
88 Satti Town Lehtrar Road
89 Shaheen Farms Simly Dam Road
90 Shaheen Town (1–4) Lehtrar Road
91 Simly Valley (1 & 2) Simly Dam Road
92 Spring Valley Simly Dam Road
93 Star Villas Housing Scheme Simly Dam Road
94 The Enclave Housing Scheme Main Bani Gala Road
95 Tricon Agro-Farms Simly Dam Road
96 Usama Town Hunro Thanda Pani
97 Usama Town (near Aziz Market) Nilore Islamabad
98 Yar Muhammad Society Bani Gala

 

CDA stressed that under Ordinance 1960 and ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, it remains the only authority empowered to regulate, approve, and monitor housing schemes in Islamabad. It explained that any legitimate project must pass a strict approval process, beginning with the Layout Plan (LOP) approval and followed by the issuance of an NOC once all requirements are fulfilled. Without this two-step clearance, no development or plot sale is legally valid.

Officials have urged the public to take immediate precautions: verify any housing project through CDA’s official channels before investing, avoid schemes offering unusually cheap or urgent deals, and report suspicious developments to authorities.

Imran Khan sold Apartment years back in Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue Project

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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