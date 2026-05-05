Imran Khan sold Apartment years back in Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue Project

Islamabad High Court ruled that buyers of One Constitution Avenue project do not have legal ownership rights, upholding CDA’s stance and rejecting the developer’s petition. The court stated that the lease had been cancelled earlier and proper legal transfer procedures were not completed, making ownership claims invalid.

The decision intensified an ongoing dispute over the luxury high-rise in Islamabad’s Red Zone, where eviction operations are underway despite strong resistance from residents who claim they purchased apartments legally. The situation has led to panic among families, with some already vacating the building amid heavy police deployment.

The crisis escalated after PM Shehbaz Sharif ordered a review committee, adding a political dimension to the legal battle. Meanwhile, the project—spread over 13 acres with nearly 300 residents, has a long history of legal disputes dating back to its conversion from a planned hotel to residential apartments.

The case also sparked wider debate over fairness in enforcement, as critics point out unequal treatment between high-profile housing projects and informal settlements facing demolitions elsewhere in Islamabad.