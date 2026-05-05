Imran Khan sold Apartment years back in Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue Project

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan was among several prominent political and public figures named as apartment owners in Islamabad’s One Constitution Avenue project, a development long surrounded by legal disputes and controversy. The building recently came under renewed scrutiny after the Islamabad High Court upheld a ruling leading to its evacuation.
As Khan was named among those who invested in project, but now there are reports in media that Imran Khan sold his apartment C11E in four years back, and the property is now registered in name of Shahid Naseer.