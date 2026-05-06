Rawalpindi man kills teen daughter over suspected phone contacts

RAWALPINDI – A 16-year-old girl was killed in the Wah Cantt area, Rawalpindi, by father for allegedly talking to a man on mobile phone.

Chief Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of the case and directed the SP Potohar to submit a detailed report.

He has also ordered immediate action for the arrest of all suspects involved in the incident.

Initial reports suggest that the girl’s father allegedly shot her over suspected phone contact with a man.

Forensic teams are collecting evidence at the scene, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police have vowed to bring the suspect to justice.

Last month, shock and outrage gripped Pakistan as 22-year-old woman, Khalida, was shot dead in broad daylight in Khairpur, Sindh, in an alleged honour killing.

The victim Khalida was brutally killed in shocking alleged honour killing (karo kari) incident in Sindh’s Khairpur district, sparking nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over gender-based violence and the role of non-literary justice systems.

The horrifying incident took place in Tando Masti Khan, where Khalida, the wife of Rashid Chandio, was accused of an alleged relationship with a man from her own community. According to reports, a local jirga is said to have ordered her execution.

What followed was a deeply disturbing public killing as Khalida was shot dead in front of a crowd, in an act that triggered widespread condemnation across social media.

Eyewitnesses recorded entire incident on mobile phones. The footage later went viral online, intensifying public anger. The video reportedly shows the accused opening fire, while onlookers stand by without intervening or attempting to save her life. Khalida died on the spot from her injuries.

Police registered a murder case against four suspects and have already arrested two, while raids continue to capture the remaining accused.