Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Open Market Forex Exchange – 7 April 2026

KARACHI – The currency market in Pakistan witnessed slight movements today, with US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound maintaining strong positions amid global economic fluctuations.

US Dollar is trading at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280.20 for selling, while the Euro stands at Rs320.71 and Rs326.31, and the UK Pound Sterling at Rs367.89 and Rs374.14.

UAE Dirham currently valued at Rs75.90 buying and Rs77.20 selling, while Saudi Riyal comes in at Rs74.30 and Rs75.50. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal are trading at Rs71.21 / Rs72.50 and Rs720.35 / Rs730.90 respectively, reflecting steady demand in the market.

Australian Dollar (Rs190.54 / Rs194.77), Canadian Dollar (Rs198.42 / Rs204.50), and Swiss Franc (Rs355.00 / Rs358.85), while regional and Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Indian Rupee also saw minor fluctuations.