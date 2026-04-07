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Currency Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Open Market Forex Exchange – 7 April 2026

By News Desk
9:05 am | Apr 7, 2026

KARACHI – The currency market in Pakistan witnessed slight movements today, with US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound maintaining strong positions amid global economic fluctuations.

US Dollar is trading at Rs279.05 for buying and Rs280.20 for selling, while the Euro stands at Rs320.71 and Rs326.31, and the UK Pound Sterling at Rs367.89 and Rs374.14.

UAE Dirham currently valued at Rs75.90 buying and Rs77.20 selling, while Saudi Riyal comes in at Rs74.30 and Rs75.50. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal are trading at Rs71.21 / Rs72.50 and Rs720.35 / Rs730.90 respectively, reflecting steady demand in the market.

Australian Dollar (Rs190.54 / Rs194.77), Canadian Dollar (Rs198.42 / Rs204.50), and Swiss Franc (Rs355.00 / Rs358.85), while regional and Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, and Indian Rupee also saw minor fluctuations.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 280.20
Euro EUR 320.71 326.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 367.89 374.14
UAE Dirham AED 75.90 77.20
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.30 75.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 71.21 72.50
Omani Riyal OMR 720.35 730.90
Australian Dollar AUD 190.54 194.77
Bahrain Dinar BHD 725.70 735.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.42 204.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.01 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 2.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 876.45 888.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.19 162.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.94 220.00
Swedish Krona SEK 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.00 8.15
   
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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