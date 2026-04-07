Russia, China veto Strait of Hormuz resolution at UN Security Council

United Nations: Russia and China have vetoed a resolution on reopening the Strait of Hormuz at the UN Security Council.

According to Arab media, the Security Council held a vote on a Bahraini-backed resolution to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open.

The resolution received 11 votes in favor, while Russia and China cast their vetoes. Pakistan and Colombia abstained from voting.

Media reports stated that if the resolution had passed, member states would have been authorized to take necessary measures to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.