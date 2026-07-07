Big surge in Hybrid Car Prices expected as 25% Sales Tax comes into effect

ISLAMABAD – Hybrid vehicles were emerging as attractive option for Pakistani buyers seeking lower fuel costs. Now, with the government’s tax concession coming to an end, that thing is likely to disappear. As standard 25% sales tax takes effect, buyers are bracing for steep price increases that could reshape demand and slow the country’s growing shift toward hybrid mobility.

The hybrid vehicle market is heading for a major price shock after the government’s reduced sales tax incentive officially expired on June 30, 2026, leaving buyers exposed to substantially higher costs and creating uncertainty across the auto industry.

Locally assembled Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) have automatically shifted to the standard 25% sales tax regime. The move replaces the earlier preferential tax rates of 8.5% for hybrids with engine capacities up to 1,800cc and 12.75% for those above 1,800cc.

The uncertainty has already disrupted the market, with reports indicating that several automakers have temporarily paused issuing invoices for hybrid vehicles while awaiting official clarification on the applicable sales tax before processing deliveries. The tax concession was introduced under the previous five-year automotive policy to encourage the adoption of fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles. However, with no extension announced before its expiry, the incentive ended automatically, restoring the standard sales tax provisions.

Under the current tax structure, hybrid vehicles are now subject to the same 25% sales tax applied to conventional vehicles priced above Rs4 million or equipped with engines of 1,400cc or more.

The revised tax regime is expected to affect a wide range of hybrid models offered by manufacturers including Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Haval, MG, Jaecoo and GWM, potentially slowing the rapid growth the hybrid segment has witnessed in recent years. The policy uncertainty may also weaken investor confidence in new-energy vehicle projects as stakeholders await the government’s next automotive roadmap.

With no official relief announced so far, consumers, automakers and investors are now looking to the government for clarity on the future of Pakistan’s hybrid vehicle market.