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No relief for consumers as government keeps gas prices unchanged

By Web Desk
9:07 pm | Jul 7, 2026
No Relief For Consumers As Government Keeps Gas Prices Unchanged

ISLAMABAD The government has decided not to reduce gas prices for consumers despite a cut in the average prescribed tariff for gas utilities.

According to a senior official of the Petroleum Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has lowered the average prescribed tariff for Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited from Rs1,793 per MMBtu to Rs1,705 per MMBtu.

Despite the reduction in the tariff for the two gas companies, the government has decided to keep consumer gas prices unchanged during the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Officials said the decision was taken to help maintain the financial stability of both gas utilities. Sources added that the government has formally informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about the decision.

 

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