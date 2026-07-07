Pakistan approves four-year Hajj policy for 2027-2030

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal cabinet has approved a four-year Hajj policy and plan covering the period from 2027 to 2030 during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister.

The cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the new policy, which marks the country’s first multi-year Hajj framework, replacing the previous practice of introducing a one-year policy each year.

The four-year plan aims to improve long-term planning, enhance Hajj operations and ensure better, more efficient services for Pakistani pilgrims.

The cabinet also commended Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and the Ministry of Religious Affairs for their successful management of this year’s Hajj arrangements.

According to an official statement, standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other necessary regulations will be developed to implement the new policy. It added that the policy may be amended when required to remain aligned with Saudi Arabia’s laws and regulations.