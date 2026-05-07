Is Pakistan increasing electricity prices?

ISLAMABAD – At a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance in Islamabad, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb avoided giving a clear answer on whether electricity prices in Pakistan will increase or decrease in the coming days.

When asked whether electricity subsidies were being withdrawn, Aurangzeb said Energy Minister Awais Leghari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are continuously working on the issue, adding that further discussions on electricity subsidies will take place in the coming days.

When committee members directly asked whether electricity would become cheaper or more expensive, the finance minister declined to give a definitive response, saying he could not comment on the matter at this stage.

Aurangzeb also noted that the International Monetary Fund board is scheduled to meet tomorrow, saying Pakistan has met its targets, while approval of the loan program now depends on the IMF board’s decision.