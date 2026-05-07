Sufi Qawwal Nazir Fareedi breathes his last away prolonged illness

PAKPATTAN – Pakistan lost another big name in traditional qawwali world as Nazir Fareedi passed away after prolonged illness, his family said Thursday.

According to reports, the seasoned musician was battling health complications for a considerable period and was undergoing treatment before his passing. For followers of Sufi music, Nazir Fareedi’s passing marks the end of an era, as he was regarded among the few artists who preserved traditional qawwali in its original spiritual and devotional form.

Funeral prayers for the late qawwal will be offered after Asr prayers at the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganjshakar in Pakpattan. A large gathering of devotees, admirers, and members of Pakistan’s artistic and cultural community is expected to attend.

Fareedi started his journey at the revered Shrine of Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganjshakar, where he immersed himself in the centuries-old tradition of Sufi qawwali. Over the years, he emerged as one of the most respected voices of mystical music, earning admiration not only across Pakistan but also among international audiences.

Known for his emotionally charged performances and deep spiritual style, Fareedi became widely celebrated for presenting Punjabi and Urdu Sufi kalam associated with saints and poets such as Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusro, and Baba Farid. His performances reflected the authentic “mehfil-e-sama” culture traditionally associated with shrines throughout Punjab.

Among the qawwalis and devotional kalam most closely linked to his legacy were Mast Qalandar, Allah Hoo, Man Kunto Maula, and Bhar Do Jholi, along with numerous Punjabi kafis and manqabats that resonated deeply with devotees.

Nazir Fareedi regularly performed at Urs celebrations, spiritual gatherings, and qawwali events both in Pakistan and abroad. Admirers praised his commanding voice and the heartfelt intensity with which he delivered mystical poetry.