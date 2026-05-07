Traffic police announce new timings for licensing offices

LAHORE – The City Traffic Police in Lahore has announced extended operating hours for all licensing offices across the city to facilitate citizens.

The centers will now remain open from 8:00 am to midnight to better serve the public and reduce crowding at these facilities.

Lahore currently hosts 12 licensing testing centers and 33 license facilitation centers, providing driving license services and related support to citizens across the provincial capital.

The announcement came from Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi, the newly appointed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, during a high-level meeting aimed at assessing the performance of licensing offices. The session included the DSP Licensing, heads of all licensing centers, and other relevant staff.

During the meeting, officials evaluated the efficiency of existing licensing services and explored ways to enhance service delivery for residents applying for licenses and related documentation. The updated operating hours will now be implemented at all licensing offices citywide.