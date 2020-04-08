Balochistan extends lockdown for another two weeks against COVID19
09:04 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
QUETTA - Balochistan government has extended the ongoing lockdown for another two weeks in order to control and limit the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to an announcement made by Balochistan Home Ministry in Quetta, the lockdown will continue till 21st of this month.
Balochistan has reported 202 confirmed corona infection cases and 1 death so far.
