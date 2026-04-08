Rawalpindi grocery store owner arrested for sexually harassing 8-year-old girl

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a shopkeeper for allegedly committing indecent acts against an 8-year-old girl in Rawalpindi.

The incident took place at a local grocery store when the young girl visited to buy supplies.

Authorities said the suspect targeted the child, prompting immediate action by the police from Saddar Berooni Station. A case was registered promptly, and the accused was taken into custody.

SP Saddar, Anam Sher, condemned the incident, stating that harassment and abuse of women and children are completely unacceptable.

He added that the suspect would be presented in court soon with substantial evidence against him.

Earlier, police have arrested a man accused of attempting to rape a mentally disabled girl in Sanda area of Lahore.

Police said the suspect entered the girl’s home while her father was away and tried to commit the crime.

However, local residents intervened, preventing the attack and physically confronting the suspect.

The police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Basharat, and further investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, three individuals—Fazl, Shahroz, and Iftikhar—who took the law into their own hands and beat the suspect, have also been arrested.

Cases have been filed against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation wing for further proceedings.