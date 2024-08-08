UAE to celebrate Pakistan Independence Day with biggest event in Dubai

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will mark Pakistan's 77th Independence Day with a grand celebration in Dubai on August 11.

The event will be attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, along with diplomats and prominent figures from the Pakistani community.

Organised by the "Emirates Loves Pakistan" page in collaboration with Pakistan Association Dubai, Dubai Police, and Dubai World Trade Centre, the celebration highlights the enduring friendship and deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre with around 10,000 people. It includes a vibrant programme featuring cultural performances, musical shows, and traditional activities that showcase the rich heritage and contributions of the Pakistani community to the UAE's development.

The celebration demonstrates the UAE's dedication to fostering international cooperation, promoting tolerance, and creating a harmonious environment where diverse cultures coexist peacefully.

The UAE and Pakistan share a longstanding relationship, strengthened since the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid its foundation in 1971.

Today, these ties are stronger than ever, driven by strategic partnerships and expanding economic cooperation. The UAE is Pakistan's top trading partner and largest investor, recently committing $10 billion to promising economic sectors in Pakistan.