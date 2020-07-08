DSP Allama Iqbal martyred, two constables injured in Swabi encounter
02:33 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
DSP Allama Iqbal martyred, two constables injured in Swabi encounter
PESHAWAR – A DSP of Swabi Police Allama Iqbal was martyred and two constables injured in an encounter with proclaimed offenders in Kalu Khan area on Wednesday. 

According to Swabi Police, one proclaimed offender was also killed during the encounter.

"Search operation is underway in the area to arrest the culprits,” said police.

