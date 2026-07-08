105 helmet challans worth Rs210,000 issued to Muzaffargarh man

MUZAFFARGARH – A man in Muzaffargarh has claimed he received 105 traffic challans worth Rs210,000 for not wearing a helmet, despite having sold the motorcycle nearly two years ago.

The citizen said he sold the unregistered motorcycle to a showroom in December 2024, but alleged that the showroom owner, in collusion with others, later registered the vehicle in his name without his knowledge.

According to the complainant, the motorcycle accumulated 105 traffic challans between August 2025 and the present, all for helmet violations. He said he only discovered the vehicle had been registered in his name after receiving the fines.

The man has filed a complaint against the showroom owner over the alleged illegal registration of the motorcycle.

Police said an investigation has been launched into the matter following the citizen’s complaint.