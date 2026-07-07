Cargo Plane crashes into Arabian Sea after Losing Contact near Karachi

A K2 Airways cargo aircraft operating from Sharjah to Karachi crashed into Arabian Sea minutes after its crew alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) to a navigation-related problem.

The aircraft lost contact with controllers around 300 kilometers west of Karachi while approaching Pakistani airspace. Sources said the pilots requested heading assistance after reporting difficulties with the aircraft’s navigation system. ATC reportedly instructed the crew to maintain their existing course.

Moments later, flight tracking data allegedly showed the aircraft making an unexpected right turn before plunging into a steep descent at an estimated rate of 15,000 feet per minute, an alarming sequence that has intensified concerns about a catastrophic in-flight emergency.

#Breaking 🚨 A K-2 Airways Boeing 737-400F (AP-BOI) crashed on its way from Sharjah to Karachi. Waiting for further Details… pic.twitter.com/pnwRfEDY9R — Armed Forces Update (@ArmedUpdat1947) July 7, 2026

Despite repeated attempts by air traffic controllers to re-establish communication, no further response was received from the cockpit. Shortly afterward, the aircraft disappeared from radar, with early reports suggesting it may have gone down in the Arabian Sea. However, authorities have not yet officially confirmed a crash.

Pakistan Airport Authority identified the plane as K2 Airways Flight KTA-1732, a cargo service operating between Sharjah and Karachi. The aircraft involved was reportedly a Boeing 737-400 freighter bearing registration AP-BOI.

Officials are expected to launch a comprehensive investigation to determine what led to the sudden loss of contact and the aircraft’s rapid descent. Investigators are likely to examine radar data, flight tracking information, ATC recordings, and communication logs to reconstruct the flight’s final moments.