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Has podcaster Rehan Tariq been arrested at Lahore airport?

By Our Correspondent
10:14 am | Jul 8, 2026
Has Podcaster Rehan Tariq Been Arrested At Lahore Airport

LAHORE – Pakistani podcaster Rehan Tariq was taken into custody by officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport after arriving from London, according to reports circulating on social media.

Reports claimed that Tariq reached Lahore Airport after 1am and was stopped there by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before NCCIA personnel arrived and took him with them.

The officials escorted Tariq away from the airport, though no further details about the reason for his detention were provided.

However, there is no official statement from the NCCIA regarding his arrest. The family and other close persons are yet to confirm the development.

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Our Correspondent

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