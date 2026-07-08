Has podcaster Rehan Tariq been arrested at Lahore airport?

LAHORE – Pakistani podcaster Rehan Tariq was taken into custody by officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport after arriving from London, according to reports circulating on social media.

Reports claimed that Tariq reached Lahore Airport after 1am and was stopped there by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) before NCCIA personnel arrived and took him with them.

The officials escorted Tariq away from the airport, though no further details about the reason for his detention were provided.

پوڈ کاسٹر ریحان طارق کو لاہور ایئرپورٹ سے این سی سی آئی اے نے حراست میں لے لیا ریحان طارق رات ایک بجے بعد لندن سے لاہور ائیر پورٹ پہنچے تھے ریحان طارق کو ائیر پورٹ پر روکا گیا، این سی سی آئی اے کے اہلکار آئے اور انکو اپنے ساتھ لے گئے، قریبی عزیز ترجمان این سی سی آئی اے معاملہ… pic.twitter.com/BoSIXY45Q5 — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) July 8, 2026

However, there is no official statement from the NCCIA regarding his arrest. The family and other close persons are yet to confirm the development.