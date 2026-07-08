Pakistan Navy finds wreckage of missing K2 Airways cargo plane in Arabian Sea

KARACHI – The Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have located the wreckage of the K2 Airways Boeing 737 cargo aircraft that went missing the previous night during a joint search and rescue operation.

According to a spokesperson, the aircraft’s wreckage was discovered in deep waters after an extensive search conducted by the Pakistan Navy and PMSA.

The authorities said the search and rescue operation continued for nearly 12 hours, after which the wreckage was successfully identified approximately 53 nautical miles south of Ormara in the Arabian Sea.

Officials confirmed that the wreckage has been identified, while further investigations into the incident and other necessary procedures are being carried out by the relevant authorities.