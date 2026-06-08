Pakistan issues visas to 737 Indian Sikh pilgrims

NEW DELHI – The Pakistan High Commission has issued visas to 737 Sikh pilgrims from India to enable them to participate in the annual commemorative events of Guru Arjan Dev Ji in Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the religious ceremonies will be held from June 10 to June 19, 2026. During their visit, the pilgrims will also travel to various Sikh holy sites across Pakistan.

The High Commission stated that the visas were issued as part of Pakistan’s commitment to promoting religious tourism and interfaith harmony, allowing members of the Sikh community to perform their religious obligations and participate in sacred rituals.

Pakistan regularly issues visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for major religious occasions, including celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and hosts them as part of its efforts to facilitate religious pilgrimages.