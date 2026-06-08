Pakistan rejects remarks on AJK, voices concern over statements by British MPs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has rejected what it described as unnecessary comments regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and expressed concern over remarks made by some British parliamentarians and UK-based individuals of Kashmiri origin.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, comments made by certain UK-based individuals and a number of British MPs regarding AJK were termed irresponsible and baseless.

The Foreign Office said the statements were based on misinformation and a lack of understanding of the facts. It expressed concern over what it called misleading and irresponsible remarks about AJK made by some individuals residing in the United Kingdom.

The statement urged such individuals to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and AJK and instead focus on playing a constructive role in the countries where they reside. The spokesperson added that objections and questions raised by some British MPs were unnecessary and reflected a lack of awareness of the historical context as well as disregard for the facts.

The Foreign Office said those still influenced by a colonial mindset should remember that Pakistan is a sovereign and democratic state. It emphasized that Pakistan adheres to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries and expects the same in return.

The spokesperson stated that the governments of Pakistan and AJK fully recognize and respect citizens’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and participation in democratic processes. However, acts of vandalism, damage to public services—particularly hospitals—and the killing of innocent civilians and law enforcement personnel cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The Foreign Office also urged the British government to prevent individuals supporting banned organizations from engaging in such activities and to encourage respect for the democratic process, judicial decisions, and the rule of law as enshrined in the constitutions of Pakistan and AJK.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and state sovereignty, adding that the country would not accept any form of external interference or baseless allegations.