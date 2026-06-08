Ppp Gives Green Signal To Budget As Shehbaz Zardari Meeting Signals Breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – The inside details of a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have come to light.

According to reports, a federal delegation led by the Prime Minister held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party leaders at the Presidency. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and officials from the Finance Ministry also attended the meeting.

Upon arrival at the Presidency, President Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led his party’s delegation. The meeting discussed key issues, including the upcoming federal budget and other important national matters.

Reports said that the government and the PPP largely agreed on most budget proposals, and the PPP has reportedly given a “green signal” for the budget’s approval. Technical committees will continue consultations on a few workable points.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated President Zardari on the PPP’s victory in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. He reportedly remarked with a smile that young Bilawal had run a better election campaign than them. In response, President Zardari reportedly smiled and said, “After all, he is my son.”

Reports further said that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir also attended the meeting, where the recent situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed.