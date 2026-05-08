Us House Commends Pakistan As Neutral Mediator In Iran Conflict

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in the Iran conflict have received significant international recognition, as the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution supporting the country’s peace initiatives.

Presented by Representative Al Green in Washington, the resolution described Pakistan as a “neutral and reliable mediator” during the conflict.

It highlighted Pakistan’s key role in facilitating communication between the warring parties and supporting constructive negotiations aimed at ending hostilities.

The resolution also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in hosting diplomatic delegations and making special arrangements for negotiations. According to the text, Pakistan endured city lockdowns and other challenges to ensure the success of the peace process.

The US resolution noted the devastating human impact of the Iran conflict, citing thousands of deaths and approximately 3.2 million displaced people, based on United Nations data. It also highlighted the extraordinary financial cost of the war, estimating daily expenditures of around one billion dollars, and the severe impact on global energy supply and fuel markets.

The resolution emphasized that ending the conflict is crucial not only for regional stability but also for global interests, and credited Pakistan for playing a vital and constructive diplomatic role in pursuit of peace.