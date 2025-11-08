$35 Million Wellness-Focused Project Announced in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Following the successful handover of One Canal Road, Pakistan’s fastest-delivered luxury development, UK-based developer One Homes has announced a new $35 million investment in Islamabad. The company’s latest venture, Diyàr, is a wellness-oriented residential project located in the capital’s rapidly developing Zone IV corridor.

According to Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes, the project will inject at least $35 million into Pakistan’s economy and is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs. “This marks a major step forward in bringing international-grade residential concepts to the country,” he stated.

Over the past seven years, One Homes has invested over $92 million in Pakistan, generating thousands of employment opportunities.

Hassan also shared details from a recent meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, noting a positive dialogue about overseas investment and renewed confidence from the Pakistani diaspora. “Pakistan’s stock market is being recognised as a turnaround story by Western media and investors,” he said. “We assured the Prime Minister of our full support and will participate in an upcoming AI summit at his invitation.”

The Diyàr development is being marketed as Pakistan’s first wellness-led residential community, nestled in the scenic Zone IV enclave along the Murree Expressway. The CDA-approved gated community is just 12 minutes from downtown Islamabad and 45 minutes from Murree.

Spanning 250,000 square feet, the project blends biophilic design, sustainable architecture, and Blue Zone lifestyle principles to promote longevity and well-being.

“This isn’t just another luxury project,” said Hassan. “Diyàr is designed around wellness, longevity, and balance. It’s where architecture, nature, and science meet to create a healthier way of life.”

The development brings together a global roster of collaborators, including Varabyeu Partners, Versace Ceramics, Savills, BCO London, and Wumman Spa.