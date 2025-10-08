Gandapur quits as KP CM, Sohail Afridi named replacement

ISLAMABAD – After confirmation of PTI founder’s decision to remove him and nominate a new Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur has resigned from his post.

According to reports, PTI founder Imran Khan, during a hearing at Adiala Jail, directed party leaders to remove Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur from office.

Imran Khan also nominated Sohail Afridi as the new Chief Minister, a decision confirmed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja.

Following the confirmation, Gandapur stated that the Chief Minister’s position was a trust from Imran Khan, and he was returning it by resigning in accordance with his leader’s instructions.

He further expressed full support for the newly nominated Chief Minister, pledging his complete cooperation.