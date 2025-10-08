Pakistani Banks lead Asia-Pacific Profit Rankings in Q3 2025; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani banks emerged among profitable in Asia-Pacific region during the third quarter of 2025, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Bank of Punjab topped list of banks with a market capitalization over $100 million, getting an impressive 176.4% total return. As of September 30, 2025, the bank’s market value remained at $320 million. Bank of Khyber recorded a 108.2% return, securing the second position.

Other Pakistani banks in the top 15 included National Bank of Pakistan, JS Bank Limited, Askari Bank Limited, and Habib Bank Limited.

KSE-100 Index also shows gains over the past five months, with 11% growth in July and 11.4% in September, boosted by easing tensions with India and improving relations with the US.

Several Indonesian banks also recorded remarkable returns. Allo Bank Indonesia ranked third in the region with an 89.2% return, while Bank Mayapada International, Bank Neo Commerce, and Bank Ganesha also performed well.

Vietnamese banks also shone in Q3, with Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank posting a 68.1% return and a market cap of $9.34 billion, ranking seventh in the Asia-Pacific. Other top Vietnamese performers included Fortune Vietnam Bank and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Bank. The VN-Index, Vietnam’s stock market benchmark, rose 37.2% from May to August.

Chinese banks posted negative returns, led by Bank of Jiujiang (-18.2%). Analysts cite ongoing margin pressures and declining loan demand as key challenges. Other struggling Chinese banks included China Everbright Bank, Bank of Beijing, Huaxia Bank, Bank of Shanghai, Industrial Bank, and Bank of Jiangsu.

India’s five worst-performing banks included Aavas Financiers, Dhan Lakshmi Bank, IndusInd Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited.