KPK rolls out Resuce-1122 motorcycle ambulances in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Rescue 1122 department has launched their motorcycle ambulance service in the provincial capital with the support of World Health Organization.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said the motorcycle service would ensure timely emergency services during traffic jams and road closures.

It would act as a first responder as soon as an emergency call is received, he added.

“The motorcycle ambulance was equipped with BP set, glucometer, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, cervical collars, oxygen cylinders, tourniquets, first aid equipment and medicines,” he said.

According to the protocol, a Rescue 1122 emergency medical technician would drive the bike and provide medical aid to the sick or injured on the spot.

Authorities plan to gradually extend this service to other districts.

Punjab, another Pakistani province, has already expanded the reach of the service to the areas not accessible by ambulance.