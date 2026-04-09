Lebanon seeks Pakistan’s support to stop Israeli attacks

ISLAMABAD – The Prime Minister contacted his Lebanese counterpart by telephone and strongly condemned Israel’s aggression.

According to a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s House, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam spoke over the phone.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon and expressed sorrow over the loss of thousands of precious lives.

He said that Pakistan is sincerely engaged in efforts for regional peace and, in this spirit, is facilitating peace talks between Iran and the United States. Lebanon’s Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for its peace efforts and appealed for cooperation in bringing an immediate end to attacks targeting Lebanon and its people.

Both leaders agreed to remain in contact in the future.

Contact with the King of Bahrain

Separately, the Prime Minister also spoke with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The Bahraini king praised the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s successful efforts in achieving a ceasefire between Iran and the United States, saying this development has brightened the prospects for lasting peace in the region.

The Prime Minister thanked the King of Bahrain for supporting Pakistan’s peace efforts and appreciated the exemplary restraint shown by Bahrain’s leadership over the past six weeks in the context of recent attacks.

He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in Bahrain during the recent tensions, offered condolences to the affected families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Both leaders agreed to continue joint efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Call from the Austrian Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker also spoke by phone with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the conversation, the Prime Minister fondly recalled their recent meeting during his official visit to Vienna in February this year.

He thanked the Austrian Chancellor for strongly supporting Pakistan’s efforts, which helped make a ceasefire between the United States and Iran possible and ensured the resumption of negotiations between the two sides.

Both leaders emphasized that all parties must fully adhere to the ceasefire to strengthen the chances of successful negotiations, which could lead to lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.