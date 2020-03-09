Special five-day anti-polio campaign begins in 16 districts of KP

PESHAWAR - A five-day special anti-polio drive begins in 16 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province from today (Monday).

According to Emergency Operation Center KP, the districts include Peshawar, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Khyber, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, South Waziristan and North Waziristan.

During the campaign, more than three million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

Ten thousand four hundred eighty-five teams have been constituted for the campaign to ensure administering the anti-polio vaccine to each and every child in the 16 districts.