Fpsc Opens Applications For Css 2027 Written Examination

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the written examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2027.

According to the FPSC, the deadline for submitting online applications is November 25. Only candidates who have successfully passed the Medical and Psychological Test (MPT) 2027 will be eligible to apply for the written examination.

The written examination is scheduled to begin on January 27, 2027, and will be conducted in 19 cities across the country.

The commission has also made it mandatory for applicants to submit a signed hard copy of their online application along with the required documents by December 4.

CSS 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Under the announced requirements, candidates must hold at least a second-division bachelor’s degree to qualify for the examination.

The age limit has been set between 21 and 30 years. Candidates’ ages will be calculated as of December 31, 2026.

However, eligible applicants will also be entitled to a two-year age relaxation under the applicable rules.

The FPSC has advised prospective candidates to complete their online applications within the prescribed deadline and ensure that all required documents are submitted on time.