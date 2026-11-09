Security forces clear two terrorist hideouts in North Waziristan mosques

RAWALPINDI – Security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Muzak village located on southern fringes of Mir Ali, North Waziristan, against reported terrorist hideouts belonging to Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij.

During the conduct of the operation, two terrorist hideouts established by the Kharjis in Mosques were sanitised and huge cache of prepared Improvised Explosive Devices, explosive preparation material, weapons and ammunition were recovered, ISPR said.

The terrorists’ had deliberately established hideouts in Masajid to store explosive materials and also were running torture cells there. This reprehensible desecration of places of worship by Indian proxy Fitna Al Khwarij serves yet another clear evidence of their utter disregard of fundamental teachings of Islam.

These Kharji terrorists abetted by Afghan Taliban have nothing to do with Islam and their perverted interpretation and misuse of our great religion is unacceptable and fully rejected by proud and righteous people of KPK and Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted by brave soldiers of Pakistan security forces to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist hideouts in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.