Maulana Fazl’s brother Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman face Terror Charges over ‘Threats to Military Installations’

PESHAWAR – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial president and Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, brother of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has been booked under terrorism charges over allegations of inciting supporters to attack state institutions and sensitive military installations in Peshawar.

A case registered by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Peshawar Region said the senior political leader delivered provocate speech during a gathering, threatening confrontation with security forces and calling for a march towards Peshawar Cantt.

It said Atta-ur-Rehman encouraged supporters to challenge state authority and threatened aggressive action against government buildings if political demands were ignored.

The controversy reportedly emerged after political gathering near Mufti Mahmood Markaz on Ring Road, Peshawar, where the senator allegedly warned authorities against obstructing his party’s political activities. Atta reportedly tol d that his supporters would no longer restrict themselves to conventional protests or roadside sit-ins.

Instead, JUI-F leader announced that thousands of party workers, including baton-carrying groups, would march towards Peshawar Cantonment if their demands were blocked.

The purported transcript also contains threats against the Governor House in Peshawar, with the senator allegedly warning that police barriers, barbed wire and military deployments would not prevent protesters from advancing.

The provocate statement led to FIR which includes Sections 6 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, alongside Sections 120-B, 121-A, 124-A, 153-A and 506 of PPC. These provisions relate to alleged terrorism-related conduct, criminal conspiracy, offences against the state, sedition, promoting hostility and criminal intimidation.

The alleged speech was considered threat to public order and national security because it purportedly encouraged confrontation with law enforcement personnel and attempts to seize control of state institutions. The allegations, however, remain claims contained in the circulated complaint and have not been established through judicial proceedings.

The police record said that the investigation was assigned to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of CTD Peshawar’s Investigation Wing. It further requests immediate legal action against Atta-ur-Rehman and any other individuals allegedly involved in encouraging or coordinating unlawful activities.

The complainant also seeks the arrest of the nominated accused and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged speech. The document records the completion of initial police formalities at approximately 7:15pm on November 8.

The allegations have emerged amid heightened political and security tensions in KP, where concerns over militant violence, law enforcement operations and political stability remain prominent.