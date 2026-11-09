GCU Lahore Professor faces Harassment Allegations as Student’s Mother confronts him in Viral Video

LAHORE – A fresh harassment controversy rocked prestigious Government College University (GCU) Lahore as a student’s mother publicly confronted English Department assistant professor, accusing him of having her daughter’s intimate pictures and allegedly using them to extort money.

The confrontation, captured in a viral video circulating widely on social media, reignited allegations previously levelled against Assistant Professor Mahboob Ahmed and raised serious questions about how one of Pakistan’s prominent educational institutions handles complaints of sexual harassment.

The latest accusations also brought 2024 controversy back into the spotlight, with student activists questioning why the professor was reportedly reinstated after an earlier suspension following harassment allegations.

یہ کیا ہو رہا ہے ملک پاکستان کے تعلیمی اداروں میں 😭 گورنمنٹ کالج یونیورسٹی لاہور کے شعبۂ انگریزی کے اسسٹنٹ پروفیسر محبوب احمد کا آج ایک طالبہ کی والدہ نے سامنا کیا۔ والدہ کا الزام ہے کہ محبوب احمد کے پاس ان کی بیٹی کی نامناسب تصاویر موجود ہیں اور اس نے ان سے رقم بھی بٹوری ہے۔ یہ وہی محبوب احمد ہیں جن کا سامنا 2024 میں جی سی یو کی ایک سابق طالبہ نے کیا تھا، جس کے نتیجے میں جی سی یو میں ان کے خلاف بڑے پیمانے پر احتجاج ہوا، جس کے بعد جی سی یو انتظامیہ نے انہیں عارضی طور پر معطل کر دیا لیکن بعد میں بحال کر دیا۔ ایسے معاملات میں یہی معمول ہے کہ اساتذہ پر طلبہ کی جانب سے الزامات لگتے ہیں، مگر مؤثر اور نمائندہ انسدادِ ہراسانی کمیٹیوں کی عدم موجودگی کے باعث محبوب جیسے اساتذہ انصاف کی گرفت سے بچ نکلتے ہیں اور متاثرین انصاف سے محروم رہتے ہیں۔ یہ پاکستانی جامعات میں طلبہ یونینز کی عدم موجودگی کا وسیع تر نتیجہ ہے، جہاں طلبہ کو جامعاتی معاملات میں کوئی اختیار حاصل نہیں اور تمام تر اختیار انتظامیہ کے ہاتھ میں ہے۔ ہم اس عمل کی مذمت کرتے ہیں اور جی سی یو انتظامیہ سے مطالبہ کرتے ہیں کہ وہ اس معاملے کا جائزہ لے اور محبوب احمد کے خلاف فوری کارروائی کرے۔

@RanaSikandarH

@CMComplaintCell

@SaimaFarooq — Daim Mubashar (@Pmln_Pak00) November 9, 2026

A clip shared by Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC) shows visibly distressed woman confronting Mahboob Ahmed in an outdoor setting, apparently within or near the university premises. The

The woman and other individuals can be heard making serious accusations concerning harassment, intimate photographs and financial exploitation. The footage was subsequently shared by journalists and social media accounts, drawing widespread attention and prompting demands for an investigation.

The latest incident has revived an earlier controversy involving the same professor. According to the Progressive Students’ Collective, Mahboob Ahmed faced harassment allegations in 2024 when a former female student publicly confronted him over his alleged conduct. That incident reportedly triggered major protests at GCU Lahore, with students demanding accountability and action against the faculty member.

After demonstrations, the university administration suspended him temporarily. However, PSC claims he was subsequently reinstated, a decision that has now come under renewed criticism. The previous controversy had also attracted attention on social media. In March 2024, journalist Shaista Shahzad discussed allegations involving the professor and a confrontation by female students.

Reacting strongly to the latest video, PSC questioned the university’s handling of complaints against faculty members and accused educational institutions of failing to provide effective protection to students reporting harassment. The organization argued that inadequate accountability mechanisms allow serious allegations to remain unresolved, particularly when complaints involve influential teachers.

PSC demanded immediate action by GCU Lahore and a transparent investigation into the latest accusations. The organization has also urged authorities to establish effective anti-harassment committees with student representation and restore student unions across universities.

The allegations against Mahboob Ahmed remain unproven so far, and there is no verified response from the professor or official university findings concerning the new accusations available at the time of filing fof this report.