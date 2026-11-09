SCAM ALERT: Rs13,000 Iqbal Day Cash Reward in PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Name is FAKE

ISLAMABAD – A promise of Rs13,000 as Iqbal Day gift from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may sound like welcome news for cash-strapped Pakistanis, but the viral offer hides dangerous trap.

As thousands encounter tempting message online, NCCIA sounded scam alert, warning that fraudsters are using the prime minister’s name to steal personal and banking information.

A tempting offer of Rs13,000 in free cash, supposedly announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to celebrate Iqbal Day, sparked widespread concern in Pakistan after cybercrime authorities exposed the viral message as a fraudulent scheme aimed at stealing citizens’ personal and banking information.

As Pakistan observes birth anniversary of national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9, fraudsters have reportedly seized the opportunity to circulate deceptive messages across social media, promising thousands of rupees to anyone who follows a link and registers to receive the alleged government reward.

The message encourages Pakistanis to click on website link to claim Rs13,000. National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has sounded the alarm, warning that the cash giveaway announcement is fake.

The apparent financial scam is actually attempt to deceive unsuspecting citizens, according to the cybercrime watchdog. NCCIA warned that criminals are using the prime minister’s name and the national significance of Iqbal Day to make fraudulent messages appear credible.

Once recipients follow suspicious links, they could be directed to deceptive websites designed to collect personal identification details, banking credentials and other confidential information. The agency cautioned that sharing such sensitive information could expose citizens to financial fraud and identity theft.

Amid circulation of misleading announcement, NCCIA issued a public advisory urging citizens to exercise caution before responding to messages promising instant financial benefits. The agency specifically warned people against clicking unknown links, entering personal information on suspicious websites or disclosing bank account details to unverified sources.

It also appealed to social media users not to forward such messages to family members, friends or online groups, warning that spreading fraudulent offers could put more people at risk.

The cybercrime agency stressed that any government-backed financial assistance programme or cash distribution announcement should be verified through official government platforms.

Citizens have been advised to rely exclusively on authentic government websites and verified communication channels rather than viral WhatsApp messages, Facebook posts or unfamiliar online links.