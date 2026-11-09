Gold Prices in Pakistan Cross Rs432,000 as Global Rates Near $4,100

LAHORE – Gold prices in Pakistan started this week with Rs3200 jump amid fresh rally in international bullion markets.

On November 9, the precious metal gained Rs3,200 per tola in a single day, taking the benchmark price to Rs432,336, while silver also registered an increase amid renewed upward movement in the market. 10 grams of 24-karat gold became Rs2,744 more expensive, reaching Rs370,658.

Category Latest Price Change Gold per tola (24K) Rs432,336 +Rs3,200 Gold per 10 grams (24K) Rs370,658 +Rs2,744 International gold per ounce $4,098 +$32 Silver per tola Rs5,723 +Rs55

The domestic increase coincided with rising gold quotations in the international market, where the precious metal gained $32 per ounce to reach $4,098, compared with the previous level of $4,066.

For Pakistani consumers, rising gold prices can increase the cost of jewellery purchases, particularly for wedding-related shopping, while investors holding gold may see the market value of their holdings rise.

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi

Despite the nationwide benchmark reaching Rs432,336 per tola, bullion traders in Lahore reported slightly different market quotations for various gold categories.

In Lahore, the selling price of gold classified as Piece stood at Rs430,000, with a buying quotation of Rs429,000. Gold traded under the Pathoor category was quoted at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying.

Meanwhile, the reported rate for 22-karat gold reached Rs394,166, while 21-karat gold was quoted at Rs376,250. In Karachi, the local selling quotation stood at Rs430,000.

Silver Prices

Silver followed gold’s upward movement on Monday, gaining Rs55 per tola to reach Rs5,723, compared with Rs5,668 recorded in the previous session.

In Lahore’s bullion market, dealers reported separate quotations for different silver categories.