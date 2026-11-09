Tarbela Dam Fifth Extension Project flooded after Rock Collapse

The incident allowed stored water to enter connecting tunnel and reach the under-construction powerhouse, raising concerns about the safety of the project and its workers.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) swiftly rejected reports suggesting that the dam’s Tunnel No. 5 had collapsed, maintaining that the main tunnel and other critical infrastructure remained safe.

According to WAPDA, the incident occurred while construction teams were excavating the second section of a connecting tunnel. During the operation, a weak portion of the surrounding rock suddenly gave way, creating a passage through which reservoir water began entering from the intake pit. The unexpected inflow allowed water to spread through the connecting tunnel and reach the powerhouse construction area.

As water entered the construction site, workers were immediately evacuated from the affected areas to prevent any casualties. WAPDA confirmed that all personnel were successfully moved to safety and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The authority said emergency measures were taken to contain the water intrusion, with teams managing to completely drain the intake pit. After the operation, officials confirmed that additional water was no longer entering the lower-level construction areas. Meanwhile, dewatering operations were launched at the under-construction powerhouse to remove accumulated water and address the situation.

Amid reports suggesting extensive damage to the hydropower project, WAPDA issued a clarification rejecting claims that Tunnel No. 5 had collapsed. The authority explained that the incident involved the failure of a weak rock section during excavation rather than the collapse of the project’s main tunnel.

It further maintained that several important installations remained unaffected, including the main tunnel, under-construction powerhouse, tailrace culvert and switchyard.

Although water entered the powerhouse construction area, WAPDA insisted that its structure had not suffered damage. The authority also reassured the public that all construction workers were safe and that the incident had caused no loss of life.

Haripur Deputy Commissioner Waseem Ahmed separately confirmed that the situation was under control and that there had been no casualties. He said he was personally present at the location and closely monitoring developments alongside the relevant authorities.

The deputy commissioner also dismissed concerns regarding the safety of the dam itself, confirming that its main structure remained secure. His statement came as reports surrounding the incident raised questions about the condition of the hydropower project’s underground construction facilities.

WAPDA officials, engineering consultants and contractors reached the affected site to assess conditions and determine the measures required to address the problem. Technical teams were examining the water intrusion and its implications for ongoing construction activities. The immediate priority remained removing water from the affected areas and addressing the challenges caused by the rock failure.

WAPDA did not provide a revised construction schedule or indicate whether the incident would delay completion of the expansion project.

Tarbela Dam remains one of Pakistan’s most important hydropower facilities. Its fifth extension project is intended to increase electricity production by expanding the existing hydropower infrastructure. The project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s power generation capacity and increase the contribution of hydropower to the national energy system.