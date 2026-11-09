Iran’s Qeshm Island targeted in Overnight US Strikes; Tehran claims No Damage

TEHRAN – Fresh explosions near one of world’s most sensitive oil shipping routes raised fears of another escalation between US and Iran, after reported overnight American strikes targeted Qeshm Island near Strait of Hormuz.

The blasts, reported around Qeshm Island and the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, triggered renewed concerns over regional security and the safety of international shipping. However, Iranian authorities downplayed impact of reported attacks, insisting that critical infrastructure remains intact and essential services are operating normally.

Deputy governor of Hormozgan province Ahmad Nafis said the locations reportedly targeted by American forces were situated well away from residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres and public service facilities. He said strikes caused no damage to the island’s vital infrastructure, including facilities responsible for delivering essential services to residents.

Despite the explosions, Nafisi maintained that authorities had the situation under control, while emergency response teams, public utility departments and administrative institutions remained on heightened alert.

The latest developments followed reports of multiple explosions across the southern coastal region on Sunday evening, particularly around Bandar Abbas and nearby Qeshm Island.

Qeshm Island is far more than a coastal territory as its location near Bandar Abbas and the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz places it close to maritime chokepoints. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and serves as a crucial route for oil shipments from major Middle Eastern energy producers to international markets.

The latest incident comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Tehran over the security of the Strait of Hormuz and the movement of commercial vessels through the strategically vital passage.