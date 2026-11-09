Update on driving licence centres across Punjab amid public holiday

LAHORE – Authorities have announced that driving licence centres across Punjab will operate as usual despite a public holiday on 9 November 2026 on account of Iqbal Day, providing citizens with continued access to driving licence services.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Punjab, all driving licence centres across the province are open today, allowing residents to apply for and obtain driving licences.

The Traffic Police spokesperson said the department remains committed to serving the public even during the holiday. Young people aged between 16 and 18 can also apply for juvenile driving permits under the available arrangements.

The DIG Traffic further confirmed that licence-related services are accessible at driving licence centres and Khidmat Markaz facilities across the province.

Meanwhile, the Head of Traffic emphasised that preventing road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic flow remain the top priorities of the Traffic Police.

The department continues to facilitate citizens while maintaining its efforts to improve road safety and traffic management across Punjab.

The federal government has declared Nov 9 (Monday) a public holiday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday.

“Monday, Nov 9, shall be a public holiday throughout the country on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day,” the notification said,.

Punjab also announced that Nov 9 will be observed as a public holiday, as per a notification issued by the provincial government.