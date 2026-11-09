Pakistani actress Meera’s younger sister dies after cancer battle in London

LONDON – Pakistani actress Meera’s younger sister Shaista Abbas passed away in a London hospital after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Shaista, a London-based qualified lawyer and single mother, had been receiving medical treatment for several years. Her condition reportedly deteriorated over the past year, resulting in repeated hospital admissions before she remained hospitalised for the final two months of her life.

Confirming the news in a conversation with local media, Meera expressed profound grief over her sister’s passing. She also revealed her disappointment over being unable to travel to the United Kingdom to see Shaista during her final days.

Meera said she had made several attempts to obtain a British visa, including submitting requests on humanitarian grounds as her sister’s health continued to decline. However, her applications did not result in permission to travel.

Another sister, Aksa Abbas, who resides in Europe, shared details of Shaista’s final months and said that family members had remained by her side throughout her illness. Their mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, Aksa and their brother provided support and care during the difficult period.

Shaista is survived by her infant daughter, who has lost her mother at a very young age. Following the tragedy, Meera has expressed her intention to adopt her late sister’s child and take responsibility for her upbringing.