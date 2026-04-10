Gold stages recovery as per tola rate up by Rs3,000 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw a recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday a day after the prices dropped by Rs9,500 per tola.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price increased by Rs3,000 to reach Rs497,662.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram moved up by Rs2,572, taking the rate to Rs426,664 in local market.

The international bullion market also witnessed an increase of $30 as the per ounce price surged to $4,753.

Silver prices also followed the upward trend in international market where per tola rate soared by Rs130 to close at Rs8,014.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is currently open and showing a strong upward trend. The benchmark index is trading at 167,015.49 points, marking an increase of 1,497.98 points, or 0.91%, so far.

The market’s intraday high has reached 168,290.28, while the low stands at 166,221.33. Trading volume has been robust, with 222,999,159 shares exchanged, reflecting an active market session. The total traded value is approximately 20.77 billion PKR.

Yesterday, the PSX closed at 165,517.51 points, indicating a positive start to today’s trading session.