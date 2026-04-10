Islamabad Property Transfer Fee Slashed to 1% by CDA

ISLAMABAD – Relief for property buyers and sellers in Islamabad, as Capital Development Authority (CDA) slashed property transfer fee from 3% to just 1%.

In a major development set to benefit property buyers and sellers across Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has drastically reduced the property transfer fee for properties under its jurisdiction.

In previous months, buyers were required to pay 3% transfer fee based on the property’s valuation determined by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). However, under the new decision, this rate has now been slashed to just 1%, significantly easing the financial burden on property transactions.

The landmark decision was taken during the 3rd meeting of the CDA Board held on April 9, 2006, and has been implemented with immediate effect. The move also revises and replaces the earlier notification (No. CDA EM-1/Admin/2025/9576 dated July 1, 2025).

Authorities have directed all concerned stakeholders to promptly proceed with property transfers under the revised, reduced fee structure without delay, marking what is being seen as a major relief for the real estate sector.