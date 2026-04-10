Islamabad Talks 2026: Special vehicles arrive in Pakistan for American delegation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad has taken the centre state as it hosts crucial US-Iran negotiations starting today (Friday).

Ahead of the talks, a special aircraft C15 carrying US vehicles landed in Pakistan on Thursday. These vehicles will be used to facilitate the movement of the American delegation during their stay.

The high-level discussions are being held under Pakistan’s hosting. The talks will take place over two days, with initial meetings involving delegation-level discussions today, followed by a central, more significant phase on Saturday.

The U.S. delegation includes Vice President J.D. Vance, Steve Whitcove, and Jared Kushner. Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Baqer Qalibaf.

The metropolis nestled in Margala Hills is under tight security ahead of high-level talks. The negotiations come just weeks after US and Israeli strikes on Iran escalated into a wider regional conflict, causing thousands of deaths, denting Middle East peace, and disrupting global energy markets. Tensions were further intensified by instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil and gas shipping route that was partially restricted during the conflict.

A Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran has created space for dialogue, but it remains fragile due to disagreements over its terms and continued violence in the region, including strikes in Lebanon.