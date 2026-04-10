Light rain brings pleasant weather to Quetta, surrounding areas

QUETTA – Light rain in Quetta and surrounding areas has brought pleasant weather conditions to the region.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder is expected in Zhob, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, and Quetta. Similar weather conditions, including storms and thunderstorms, may also occur in Ziarat, Loralai, Barkhan, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, and nearby areas.

The report also suggests a possibility of hailstorms at some locations.

Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures were recorded at 7°C in Quetta and Kalat, 5°C in Ziarat, and 11°C in Zhob. Sibi recorded a minimum temperature of 17°C, while Turbat stood at 20°C.

Additionally, Nokundi recorded 20°C, Chaman 12°C, Gwadar 19°C, and Jiwani 22°C as minimum temperatures.