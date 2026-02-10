Cooking oil, Flour Prices up by Rs60 in a week ahead of Ramadan 2026

LAHORE – The impact of surge in prices of basic commodities continues to batter everyday households, as cooking oil prices surge yet again. In a shocking jump, edible oil rates skyrocketed by 60 rupees per liter in just one week, and now retail at 550 per liter.

Shopkeepers claim that oil was previously sold at 490 per liter, but supply forced the sharp increase, leaving consumers reeling.

Flour prices also jumped higher, 5-kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs900, several times higher than competing brands in the market. Complaints have flooded in citing foul odor, gritty texture, and other quality issues, prompting many customers to return dozens of bags to shopkeepers. Even the shopkeepers have admitted that the flour fails to meet acceptable standards.

Shoppers and vendors alike are demanding immediate government action, urging authorities to investigate the company, scrutinize flour quality, and regulate prices to protect the public from exploitation.

With rising inflation and substandard food products hitting the shelves, families are left struggling to make ends meet, sparking outrage across the community.