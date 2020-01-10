Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision in Karachi
Web Desk
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - At least six people, including children and women, were burnt to death on Friday after a vehicle caught fire in the metropolitan, local media reported. 

The fire erupted in the vehicle after it collided with a rickshaw in North Karachi. Five people were also injured in the incident.

The injured have been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for the treatment of their burn injuries. 

More to follow... 

