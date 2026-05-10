DHA Karachi moves to transfer Late Pervez Musharraf’s properties to legal heirs

KARACHI – A public notice issued by Pakistan Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi confirmed that the properties of late former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf are now in process of being formally transferred to his legal heirs.

The notice reveals that the former COAS owned multiple high-value residential assets in DHA Phase VIII-D, Karachi, including two separately allotted plots and shared property measuring around 2000 square yards in total. His recorded residence was listed in Phase VI of DHA Karachi.

The document stated that his immediate family members have applied for ownership transfer of the properties. These include his widow, Sehba Pervez, daughter, Ayla Raza, and son, Bilal Musharraf.

DHA administration officially invited public to raise any objections or legal claims regarding the properties. Any such concerns must be submitted to the Director of Transfer and Record within 15 days of the notice. After this deadline, no claims will be entertained, effectively clearing the path for the transfer process.

Musharraf built strong military career, participating in 1965 and 1971 wars against India. His was appointed Chief of Army Staff in 1998. Just a year later, in October 1999, he seized power in a military takeover, removing then-PM Nawaz Sharif in coup. He spent years living in self-imposed exile in Dubai and London before briefly returning to Pakistan in 2013. However, legal challenges and health concerns forced him to leave again.

Musharraf passed away on 5 February 2023 in Dubai at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness and was later laid to rest in Karachi.