‘Steel Wall of Defense’: President, PM praise Armed Forces on First Anniversary of Historic Victory

ISLAMABAD – A year after Maarka-e-Haq, Pakistan’s top leadership said the nation stands stronger, louder, and more united than ever. President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised armed forces, warned enemies against testing Pakistan’s resolve, and declared that the country “cannot be intimidated or bowed down.”

In his message, President Asif Zardari hailed Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership and “courageous decision-making” as central to the success of Maarka-e-Haq, saying Pakistan demonstrated both strength and restraint in the face of enemy aggression.The

Supreme commander of the Armed Forces praised Air Force, commending the Chief of Air Staff and the “Shaheens” for their extraordinary professionalism, operational excellence, and unmatched combat readiness. He also lauded the Pakistan Navy and its leadership, calling the country’s maritime defense capabilities a source of national pride.

“Pakistan is a responsible and peace-loving state,” the President stated, “but our balanced yet forceful response to aggression proved to the world that Pakistan’s defense is strong, organized, and fully prepared.”

In one of the most striking parts of his address, President Zardari accused India of attempting “water terrorism” by trying to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

“Water is a matter of life for millions of Pakistanis,” he said, warning that any attempt to weaponize water resources would directly threaten regional peace and stability.

The President also renewed Pakistan’s support for Kashmir, insisting that the dispute must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued moral, political, and diplomatic backing for the Kashmiri people.

President Zardari further called on Afghanistan to ensure that its territory is not used for terrorism against Pakistan or neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan seeks regional peace and stability but expects neighboring states to fulfill their responsibilities in preventing cross-border militancy. President credited the combined efforts of the Prime Minister and military leadership for helping Pakistan emerge as “a symbol of balance and stability” in the region.

He highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic role in easing tensions in the Iran–US conflict, saying the country’s efforts for peaceful dialogue and mediation were recognized and appreciated internationally.

“Pakistan Cannot Be Threatened”: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the occasion as “day of gratitude to Allah” and declared that Pakistan had delivered a “crushing defeat” to hostile forces. The premier paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans, saying they stood like a “steel wall” in defense of the homeland.

“Our armed forces on land, sea, air, and cyber fronts have made Pakistan an unconquerable power,” he said. In one of the most forceful lines of his message, Shehbaz Sharif said “The Pakistani nation can neither be intimidated nor bowed down.”

Pakistan achieved decisive superiority against enemy aggression and proved that the country remains fully capable of defending its sovereignty on every front.

Prime Minister Sharif specifically praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for his “courageous leadership” and commended Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar and Admiral Naveed Ashraf for their strategic brilliance and operational planning.

He said Pakistan’s military leadership had shown exceptional unity and professionalism during difficult regional circumstances.

PM also stressed that Pakistan remains fully vigilant in defending its borders and vowed that the state would continue operations until the elimination of “Khawarij” and “Fitna al-Hindustan.”

He stressed that Pakistan would not compromise on national security and would continue to confront all threats with determination. Key to Regional Stability

Reiterating Pakistan’s long-standing position on Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif stated that lasting peace in South Asia is impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. He pledged continued support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and freedom.