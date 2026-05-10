‘Marka-e-Haq was Battle of Ideologies that defined Pakistan’s Victory’: Field Marshal Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI – A grand Pakistan Armed Forces parade is underway at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, turning the military headquarters into a powerful showcase of national strength as Pakistan marks the first anniversary of *Marka-e-Haq*.

The high-profile ceremony is being attended by senior military leadership and top defence officials, with Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir presiding as chief guest.

#Live: Ceremony to commemorate the completion of one year of Pakistan's landmark victory in Marka-e-Haq at GHQ, Rawalpindi https://t.co/VcVg5Xk6md — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 10, 2026

Addressing the ceremony, Field Marshal Asim Munir termed Marka-e-Haq as more than a conflict between two states, calling it a “decisive battle between two ideologies” in which, he said, the enemy faced a humiliating setback.

The country’s top commander said the day remains source of national pride, adding that Pakistan achieved a significant victory one year ago when its armed forces responded firmly to attempts aimed at undermining national resolve.

Field Marshal Munir paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs, including innocent civilians, and said their sacrifices are a sacred trust. He emphasized that Pakistan considers its strength a responsibility and its success a divine blessing.

He said national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and honour remain non-negotiable, adding that the nation stood like a “steel wall of defence” during the crisis.

Pakistan’s air power demonstrated exceptional capability, with its forces targeting enemy assets and limiting operational freedom. He claimed the conflict resulted in significant losses for the adversary, the effects of which, he said, would continue into the future.

CDF said advanced missile systems and air assets successfully struck more than 26 military targets during the confrontation.

Field Marshal warned that Pakistan’s defence capabilities are now fully capable of deterring any external aggression, adding that any future misadventure would face severe, far-reaching, and painful consequences.

He also noted that future warfare would involve multi-domain operations, including cyber warfare, drones, long-range precision weapons, and artificial intelligence.

Last year in May, tensions escalated after what Islamabad termed an “unprovoked strike” by India on the night of May 6-7, following an incident involving tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation rapidly escalated into an 87-hour high-alert confrontation involving air operations, ground deployments, and drone warfare, triggering serious international concern over the risk of escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan maintains that during the conflict its armed forces shot down eight Indian fighter jets, including advanced Rafale aircraft, and neutralized multiple drones, marking what officials describe as a decisive operational response.

The standoff became one of the most closely watched military escalations in South Asia in recent years, with sustained military activity and sharp diplomatic exchanges on both sides.

The crisis de-escalated on May 10 after a ceasefire agreement reportedly facilitated through United States diplomatic intervention, bringing an end to the 19-day confrontation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements, he thanked international leadership for trusting Pakistan in facilitating sensitive diplomatic efforts, saying the country is actively contributing to peace initiatives through responsible and neutral diplomacy.

COAS said that after failing in conventional confrontation, adversaries are increasingly resorting to terrorism. He reiterated Pakistan’s call for Afghanistan to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries from its territory.

Earlier, the chiefs of the armed forces laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument at GHQ and offered prayers. A smartly turned-out contingent presented a guard of honour in tribute to the fallen.