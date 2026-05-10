Sean Strickland pulls off massive upset over Khamzat Chimaev in UFC 328 Thriller

LONDON – UFC 328 witnessed dramatic twist as American MMA fighter Sean Strickland overcame brutal early storm to defeat the previously undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and reclaim middleweight title.

The game started with Chimaev’s dominant wrestling quickly turned into a grueling back-and-forth battle, as Strickland slowly adjusted, found his rhythm on the feet, and pushed the champion into unfamiliar pressure. By the final bell, the fight had transformed into a razor-close war of attrition, ending in split decision that crowned Strickland champion once again and marked one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history.

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Chimaev opened fight in dominant fashion, immediately taking Strickland to the ground in the first round and controlling him with ease. The champion showcased his world-class wrestling, keeping Strickland pinned and threatening a late submission with a rear-naked choke attempt before the round ended.

Strickland however, remained composed, defending multiple submission threats and surviving the early storm.

The momentum started to shift in second round as Strickland successfully stuffed two takedown attempts and found his rhythm on the feet. His sharp jab started to land cleanly, disrupting Chimaev’s forward pressure.

Round three turned into a tactical battle. Chimaev adjusted by increasing his striking output, landing effective body shots, while Strickland absorbed pressure but continued to counter.

Later, the contest became competitive and largely stayed on the feet. Both fighters exchanged heavy shots in a grueling war that defied expectations of a one-sided grappling contest. In the final round, Chimaev briefly returned to wrestling, but both men showed visible damage as the intensity peaked in the closing minutes.

After five exhausting rounds, the judges were forced to split the decision. Strickland edged ahead in significant strikes landed (133 to 98), while Chimaev dominated in takedowns (9 of 13 successful attempts).

The scorecards read 48-47 twice for Strickland, with one judge scoring it 48-47 for Chimaev, handing Sean Strickland a dramatic split-decision victory and the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Strickland’s win marks a remarkable comeback story. Known for his pressure-heavy boxing, durability, and elite takedown defense, the American fighter once again proved his ability to rise in the biggest moments.

He now holds a professional record of 31-7. His championship journey includes winning UFC Middleweight title in 2023 with a shocking upset over Israel Adesanya. He lost belt in 2024 to Dricus du Plessis, reclaiming the title in 2026 by defeating Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.

Nicknamed “Tarzan,” Strickland once again cemented his reputation as one of the UFC’s most unpredictable and dangerous champions.What began as a grappling showcase turned into a full-scale war, with both fighters landing heavy shots until the final bell. The result will go down as one of the most controversial and dramatic title fights in recent UFC history.